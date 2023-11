Another stellar performance from Central Columbia’s Kayla Keefer in the District 4 AA Championship last week over Montoursville. She scored a hat trick to help the Blue Jays win 3-0, her 7th game of the season scoring at least three goals. Central Columbia beat Schuylkill Valley in the 1st round of the 2A state tournament, and faces Wyomissing on Saturday.

