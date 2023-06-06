Monday was the start of the PIAA Softball State Tournament with Jersey Shore making their first appearance since 2018. In the first round, tied 6-6 with East Pennsboro, Kaitlyn Herman lined one to left field walking it off for the Bulldogs advancing to the second round. Herman’s performance made her Eyewitness Sports Athlete of the Week.
