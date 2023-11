South Williamsport senior Kaiser Kistner has been at the forefront of this Mountaineers six game winning streak, and 11-2 record heading into the 1A State Semifinals on Friday night vs. Steelton Highspire. He rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Cambria Heights in the quarterfinals.

