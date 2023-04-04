Spring sports are in session and in her senior season Crestwood lacrosse Julia scored her 100th assist of her career. Last week, the Comets defeated Southern Lehigh with Glowacki scoring five goals and nine assists. The senior is also one of five Comets to have 100 goals in her their school career.
