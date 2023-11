Selinsgrove junior WR Gavin Bastian had his best game of the season, in the biggest game of the year. Six catches for 159 yards and 3 TD in a 44-19 victory over Jersey Shore in the D4 4A Championship. Selinsgrove faces Bethlehem Catholic in the first round of states on Friday.

