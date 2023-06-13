The Tri-Valley Bulldogs are heading to their second state championship in four years after defeating Glendale 4-1 in the Class 1A Semifinal. In their quarterfinal Brittany Rice put on a dominating performance batting 3-3 with a home run, double and sacrifice fly making her our latest Athlete of the Week. Rice will be playing softball at West Chester University next spring.
