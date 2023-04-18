During Tamaqua’s 12th annual Blue Raider Invitational, Hazleton senior Ashley Bueso shined taking home gold in the shot put. Bueso set a personal record in her throw with 37 feet, three inches making her the latest Eyewitness Sports Athlete of the Week. The Cougar also was a District 2 Class 3A champion in 2021.
