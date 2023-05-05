Valley View track athlete A.J. Kucharski dominated in their track win over Scranton last week. The senior was a part of four gold medals while setting a personal record in the long jump with 20 feet 10 inches. Kucharski is also an all-state athlete in football and basketball. He is committed to Wilkes University to play football.
