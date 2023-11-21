BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife.

According to a Boston Police Department report, Lucic appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday after his wife reported that he tried to choke her. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that her husband had pulled her hair, but said he did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

Milan Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison.

Lucic did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, and a pre-trial hearing was set for Jan. 19. As condition of his bail, Lucic was prohibited from abusing the alleged victim and from consuming alcohol.

The judge granted a motion from Lucic’s attorney that he be allowed to attend the next hearing by video call.

Lucic’s agent did not reply to an email seeking comment over the weekend, and did not respond to a text message seeking comment Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. He has two assists in four games this season.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family any support necessary but declined to otherwise comment on the arrest.

