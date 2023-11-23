ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away for a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The Cowboys (8-3) extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 games. Dallas won 18 in a row at home from 1979-81.

The Dallas lead going into the fourth quarter was less than two touchdowns for the first time in five home games this season, but the Cowboys ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points this season.

A Dallas defense that gave up more than 200 yards for the first time in three games stiffened at key points in the second half, stopping the Commanders on fourth down three times.

Sam Howell threw for 300 yards and had a rushing touchdown, but was sacked at his 24-yard line on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, setting up CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown and 2-point conversion catches for a 21-point Dallas lead.

Washington (4-8) lost for the eighth time in 10 games since a 2-0 start and dropped to 2-9 as the most common Thanksgiving opponent for their NFC East rivals.

Prescott threw for 331 yards in his fifth consecutive game with at least two TD passes, one shy of his career best. Rico Dowdle, Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin had the other scoring grabs.

Bland capped a 25-point fourth quarter when he stepped in front of Howell’s pass intended for Jahan Dotson and ran free along the Dallas sideline before having to cut back inside to avoid the pursuing Washington quarterback.

Receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. were the last hope for a tackle just outside the 10-yard line, but Bland sidestepped both and cruised across the goal line.

Bland came into the game sharing the NFL record with Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

GETTING WOBBLY

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed an extra point for the second consecutive game. The miss in the 33-10 victory over Carolina ended a streak of 49 made field goals and PATs since Aubrey missed first-ever kick on an extra point against the New York Giants in the opener.

The 28-year-old rookie still has his NFL-record run of 22 consecutive made field goals to start a career after hitting a 52-yarder.

INJURIES

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. was evaluated for a concussion in the first half and cleared. … Dallas S Jayron Kearse was inactive with a back issue after showing up on the injury report during the short week.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Miami at home Dec. 3, the only game between now and Dec. 17. The bye comes after the Dolphins game.

Cowboys: Seattle next Thursday in the second of three consecutive home games.

