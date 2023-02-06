Jesse Marsch didn’t get the chance to save Leeds from relegation again.

The American coach was fired on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the English team, which looks set to be battling against relegation for the second straight season in the Premier League.

Leeds hasn’t won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division. The team is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch’s last game was on Sunday, a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, after which he said he understood the frustrations of fans calling for his dismissal and underlined there was a belief inside the club that results would improve.

The 49-year-old Marsch was hired in February last year as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, who was manager for 3 1/2 years and got Leeds promoted to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Under Marsch, Leeds preserved its Premier League status on the final day of last season but has struggled again during this campaign and is without a win since Nov. 5 — before the World Cup.

Marsch has regularly bemoaned his team’s inability to finish off chances while dominating games. The same thing happened against Forest at the weekend and in its previous two games, a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa and a 0-0 draw at home to Brentford.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future,” Leeds said in a short statement, adding that the process of hiring a new manager was underway.

Leeds’ next game is on Wednesday at Manchester United in the league. The teams also meet at Leeds’ Elland Road on Sunday.

Marsch could become a candidate for the vacant U.S. job. The position won’t be filled until after the U.S. Soccer Federation hires a new sporting director, which could take much of the spring and summer.

Marsch had 37 games as Leeds manager and won 11 of them.

Among the club’s four signings in the January transfer window was Weston McKennie, a midfielder whose arrival took the contingent of U.S. players to three after Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

Marsch also brought in another American, Chris Armas, as his assistant last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports