WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin, and current Pittsburgh Penguin, Anthony Angello, is continuing his book club for kids from home during the quarantine.

Angello set up the book club this past season, and has read to many local children at libraries in Luzerne County.

You can view Angello’s book club weekly online readings on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ YouTube channel.