All Abington Heights over Scranton in the Lackawanna League opener last night, beating the Knights 69-45. Riverside also remains unbeaten with a victory over Carbondale, 57-40, improving to 8-0.
Abington Heights and Riverside Boys Basketball Remain Undefeated
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
