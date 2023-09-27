EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a 6-6 season in 2022, Wyoming Area can match its win total from last year with a win against Scranton on Friday. The Warriors are 5-0 led by senior running back Aaron Crossley who has rushed for 703 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He’s now rushed for 3,366 career yards and 43 touchdowns. Nick Zelaya will be live from Wyoming Area vs. Scranton on Friday during the 6:00 newscast.