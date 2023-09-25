STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – 28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was at the White Out game Saturday night between #7 Penn State and #24 Iowa. The Nittany Lions score three touchdowns in the second half to beat the Hawkeyes 31-0. Drew Allar throws for 166 yards and a career high four touchdowns. The Penn State defense held Iowa to 76 total yards. Penn State travels to Northwestern for a noon kickoff on Saturday.