STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – 28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was at the White Out game Saturday night between #7 Penn State and #24 Iowa. The Nittany Lions score three touchdowns in the second half to beat the Hawkeyes 31-0. Drew Allar throws for 166 yards and a career high four touchdowns. The Penn State defense held Iowa to 76 total yards. Penn State travels to Northwestern for a noon kickoff on Saturday.
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>