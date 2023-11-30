Wilkes University and the University of Scranton faced each other Wednesday night in a men’s and women’s doubleheader. For the men, Wilkes continued its strong start to the season, winning 68-48 over Scranton. Lucas Lesko led the team with 22 points, Merrifield, Zvorsky and Fisher each were in double digits. On the women’s side, another dominant performance from the Lady Royals, handing the Colonels its first loss of the season, 72-44. Seven different players scored 6+ points for Scranton tonight, led by Kaci Kranson and Meghan Lamanna who had 11.