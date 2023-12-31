MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jaden Pepe, Wrestling, Wyoming Area

Pepe wrapped up a historic high school career securing his third state championship, and third in a different weight class, this year winning it in the 133lb weight class. Pepe is now wrestling at Harvard University.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kayla Keefer, Soccer, Central Columbia

Keefer was a major factor in the Blue Jays going 24-1 this past fall and winning another state championship. She finished her high school career with 140 goals (55 in 2023), and 73 assists (36 in 2023). Keefer is playing next fall at Ole Miss.

BEST HIGH SCHOOL TEAM: Southern Columbia Football

The Tigers continued its dominance on the football field going 15-1 and winning a seventh consecutive state championship earlier this month. Southern was led by two 1,000-yard rushers, Garrett Garcia and Louden Murphy, while also having three receivers catch for over 300 yards. This was the third senior class to leave Southern with a state title every year.

BEST COLLEGE TEAM: Scranton Women’s Basketball

It’s hard to find a college team that has been as consistent as the Royals have been, and they added more to its program’s history in 2023. Scranton went a perfect 25-0 in the regular season in Ben O’Brien’s first year as head coach. The Royals had superstar play from Bridget Monaghan all season, who averaged 15.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG in her senior season.

BEST STATE TOURNAMENT PERFORMANCE: Maranda Runco, Softball, Mid Valley

Not only did Mid Valley win its first 3A Softball State Championship in school history, but their pitcher for the duration of the tournament was also spectacular. Maranda Runco pitched 27 innings, giving up just four runs and striking out 40 batters. It wasn’t just her play in the circle either, but at the plate she hit .462 with 3 HR and 6 RBI. Runco is playing at Villanova University this spring.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Dallas vs. Bishop McDevitt, AAAA Football State Semifinals

Dallas kept its undefeated season alive with a historic, double overtime win over the defending state champions, Bishop McDevitt. Rowan Laubach’s 24-yard field goal won the game for the Mountaineers, pushing them into the state championship game against Aliquippa.