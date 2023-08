28/22 Sports continues our 2023 Top Ten Countdown with number 8 the Jersey Shore Bulldogs. Despite a 12-1 season and their fifth straight district championship. Jersey Shore considered it a down year in 2022 for their standards. Losing in the First Round of the Class 4A Playoffs.

Jersey Shore is back with their goal of winning a state championship. They open their season August 25th against Pottsville.