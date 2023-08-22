28/22 Sports continues our 2023 Top Ten Countdown with number 7, the Loyalsock Lancers. The Lancers finished the 2022 year at 11-2, winning eight of its final nine games of the season.
Loyalsock opens the season August 25th against Berks Catholic.
by: Brett Alper
