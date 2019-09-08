(15) Penn State Dominates in Second Half, Blows Out Buffalo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and No. 6 LSU pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.

The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.