#10 Valley View Cougars and #2 Dallas Mountaineers meet on Friday for the District II AAAA Championship, the second straight matchup between these schools in the title game. Valley View beat Dallas in last year’s championship, but the Mountaineers come into this matchup with the better record, 12-0, the first time they’ve been undefeated this late into the season since 2019. Dallas beat Wallenpaupack and Nanticoke, while Valley View beat Berwick and Wyoming Area on its way to Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm from Dallas High School.