Penn State falls to Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, 38-25, the first time all season the Nittany Lions gave up over 30 points. Nick Zelaya is joined by Nittany Nation’s Andrew Clay and Allie Berube to recap the loss. Penn State finishes 2023 with a 10-3 record.
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
