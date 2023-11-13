#10 Penn State couldn’t get much offense going in a 24-15 loss Saturday against #3 Michigan. Wolverine RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 197 rushing yards and 3 TDs, with J.J. McCarthy throwing zero passes in the entire 2nd half. Drew Allar had just 70 passing yards but struggled to score even with the game just a one possession deficit throughout most of the 2nd half. Penn State faces Rutgers at Beaver Stadium, Saturday at noon.