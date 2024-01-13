Wyoming Seminary met Blair Academy in a top two wrestling dual last night, with the Blue Knights coming out on top 27-21. Both teams finished the match with 14 takedowns, but Wyoming Seminary improves to 9-0 with the win.
#1 Wyoming Seminary Wrestling Outlasts #2 Blair Academy, 27-21
by: Nick Zelaya
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
