Live Now
White House COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

1-on-1 with Alize Johnson Part II

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos