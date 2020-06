One of the most decorated athletes in our area's recent history, Abby Doss of Shamokin Area added two more gold medals to her collection recently. The PIAA announced the top qualifiers for the Class AA state swimming championships would be officially recognized as state champions. That gives Abby seven total state championships -- four in the 500 meter freestyle, and three in the 200 meter individual medley. She'll continue to swim at North Carolina State, where she'll major in chemistry.