Lacy Harrington’s softball could be described as “out of this world”, and her major in college will be as well. Lacy excelled at first base for the Spartanettes, earning all-state first team honors twice and leading her team to a pair of district championships.

Next year at Penn State, Harrington will be double-majoring in physics and astrophysics. She helped launch an astronomy club at Mid Valley, and she’ll be taking her love of science with her to State College in the fall.