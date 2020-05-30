SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Kamden Miller, West Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. – West Scranton High School senior, Kamden Miller, was a three-sport athlete for the Lady Invaders, playing soccer, basketball and softball. Miller says, even though she won’t be able to play in her senior season, that she’ll still be there for the team moving forward.

“Me and Tatum [Repshis] just tried to, let them know that we’ll be there for them next year, and we’re gonna support them and go to their practices, their games, and go and help whenever we can,” said Miller.

Miller will attend Lackawanna College where she’ll play softball and work towards becoming an occupational therapist.