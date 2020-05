ASHLAND, Pa. – North Schuylkill senior, Jade Clews, will have a full plate starting this fall at Lock Haven University. The Spartans track & field star will be majoring in biology, and minoring in chemistry.

Clews, who pole-vaulted, played soccer, and swam for North Schuylkill, isn’t sure if she’ll be playing sports in college, but if she does decide she’s able, she will either run track or play for the Lock Haven women’s soccer team.