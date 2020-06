LEWISBURG, Pa. – Lewisburg High School senior, Chloe Michaels, competed for the Green Dragons’ soccer and track & field teams. Michaels won a gold medal in the 4×400 relay last year, and competed, and medaled in, the state track meet her sophomore and junior seasons.

Michaels will attend Bucknell University, where she’ll major in psychology, and compete for the Bison’s track & field team.