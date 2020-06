As a senior at Benton Area, Cecelia Aten became a fixture on the basketball and soccer teams. She also joined Northwest Area for track and field each spring as part of a co-op between the two schools. With the Rangers, Cecelia shined on the track as her 4 x 400 meter relay team placed third at last year’s district championships. Cecelia will attend Virginia Wesleyan University in the fall and will major in environmental science with a focus in marine science.