WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Lydia Smith earned 13 varsity letters in her athletic career at Williamsport High School. She competed in soccer as a freshman, and cross country, swimming and track & field each year.

Smith will attend Daeman College in Amherst, NY, where she'll be a member of the school's triathlon team, one of roughly thirty such programs in the country. The triathlon team competes in running, swimming and biking.