LEWISBURG, Pa. – Lewisburg senior, Annie Batkowski, is a three-sport athlete for the Green Dragons, competing in cross country, swimming, and track & field. She is a medal winner for the perennial powerhouse Lewisburg Track & Field team, and most recently, took home a gold medal in the swimming district championships.

Batkowski will attend Duquesne, where she’ll run cross country, and study nursing.