At 6'11", Jared Piontkowski of Holy Redeemer is certainly one of the tallest high school athletes in our area. And he uses that height to his advantage -- Piontkowski is a standout volleyball and basketball player, having led the Royals to district championships in both sports. Although he won't get to compete in his senior season in volleyball, Piontkowski will take pertinent life lessons with him next year to King's College, where he'll play volleyball alongside his brother, Matt.