SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade will step off this Saturday, do you know what time to be there?

The 61st Annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade or “Parade Day,” as locals call it, is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, and is one of the area’s most prominent celebrations.

According to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade website, the parade begins at 11:45 a.m., following a morning mass at Saint Peter’s Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. and The Brian P. Kelly Memorial 2-Mile Footrace at 11:00 a.m.

Streets in Scranton will close at 9:30 a.m. on “Parade Day” but parking will be available in downtown Scranton around the parade route. Also, parking restrictions will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. and will remain so until 5:00 p.m. Several blocks in downtown Scranton are posted “No Parking.” Officials recommend getting there early to secure a parking spot.

Additional restrictions may be put into place, so be sure to check for “No Parking” signs before parking your vehicle in the downtown area.

The parade kicks off Saturday, March 11 at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue. Those participating will march toward Linden Street, turning left onto Lackawanna Avenue, which turns into Jefferson Avenue. Participants will then turn left onto Spruce Street, followed by a final right turn onto North Washington Avenue.

The parade will pass the reviewing booth at the Lackawanna County Courthouse near the corner of North Washington Avenue and Linden Street. The parade will then come to an end at the corner of North Washington Avenue and Vine Street.

Officials say arriving early before the streets close are visitors’ best bet to find a parking spot. Check out the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade website for more information.

Parade organizers say the event will go on no matter what the weather.

If you can’t make it to the parade this year, be sure to watch the live stream starting at 12:00 p.m. on WYOU or pahomepage.com