Traffic Alert: Which roads will be closed during the Scranton St. Patrick Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade officials met with National Weather Service Meteorologists, to figure out the best way to kick off Saturday’s parade in bad weather.

Many people we spoke with say they plan on going to the parade no matter what mother nature throws at us.

Some amount of accumulating snow is expected Saturday afternoon. Restaurant owners and bartenders say they know NEPA parade fans are hearty people and they’re ready for whatever happens.

As of this minute, the parade is still going on as scheduled. If you plan to go to the parade, dress warm and keep in mind there will be some road closures.

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade is slated for Saturday but is still up in the air as we are anticipating wintry conditions.

If you plan to come to the parade, there are things you need to know.

“We want to make sure it’s safe. When you come to expect heavy traffic, give yourself ample time,” Chief Thomas Carroll of the Scranton Police Department.

Chief Thomas Carroll says roads will be closed in downtown Scranton.

You can expect roads to be closed around the parade route which starts on Wyoming Avenue, a left onto Lackawanna Avenue, left onto Biden Street, and then a right onto North Washington Avenue.

“We have closed everything from Penn Avenue to Jefferson Avenue, Lackawanna Avenue out to Vine Street,” said Carroll.

Colts are offering free rides on Saturday for all riders and routes. If you plan to drive, there will be limited street and garage parking in downtown.

“We will get the roads open as quickly as we can to alleviate a lot of that pressure downtown,” stated Caroll.

Scranton Police Officers will be out looking for underage parade-goers who are consuming alcohol. The department also teaming up with the state police for drunk drivers.

“They will expect to see more law enforcement out on the road. State police we have more patrols going on and we will also be doing DUI patrols and roving DUI patrols,” explained TFC. Robert Urban, Community Services Officer.

Trooper Robert Urban reminds those choosing to drink, to have a plan on how to get home.

“You have to be the gauge, you have to know ‘you know you’ve had too many, you know my friend has had too many we’re not driving, we’re going to call,” stated Urban.

Police remind attendees that the St. Patrick’s Parade is a family-friendly event. If you plan to drink, be mindful of families and their children in the downtown.