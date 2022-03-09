St. Patrick’s Parade to step off Saturday in the City of Scranton

Live Stream: The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade will be live streamed Saturday at noon in this article.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 60th Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade is set to step off on March 12. Thousands of spectators and participants are expected to flood the Electric City to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Green, white and orange will fill downtown Scranton in just three days. The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade will make a full return after the parade was forced to postpone in March 2020.

Scranton’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade was put on hold and was rescheduled for September 18th, 2021. When the September parade came around the attendance was not what it normally is in March.

The tapping of the “firkin” keg took place in late February signifying the kickoff to parade season in Scranton. Dozens came out for the return of the ‘Firkin Friday’ tradition at Cooper’s Seafood House after a two-year hiatus.

There is a lot that goes into Parade Day. Outside of the parade committee, you have all kinds of businesses preparing for this Saturday. Vince Brunetti sells his alcohol to bars across Scranton. Brunetti says, most of his business is people stopping in to stock up for before, during, and after the second-largest parade of its kind, according to organizers.

The celebrations will start off at St. Peter’s Cathedral, then follow the guided parade route.

The parade route starts off at Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue. Participants head towards Linden St. and take a left onto Lackawanna Avenue. From Lackawanna Ave., they will continue to Jefferson Ave. as marchers then take a left onto Biden Street. One final turn onto North Washington Ave. takes the parade through the reviewing booth near the corner of North Washington and Linden Street. The parade ends a the corner of North Washington and Vine Street.

For this year’s parade, Eyewitness News’ own Mark Hiller will be presented as the honorary grand marshal.

For anyone who is not able to attend the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade, WYOU will have live coverage of the event starting at noon.

Or if you miss the parade on Saturday we will be rebroadcasting the parade Sunday into Monday at 12:30 a.m.

Also, on the Sunday after the Scranton Parade, the City of Wilkes-Barre’s 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for March 13 begging at 2:00 p.m.

The Parade Association and the City of Scranton have set COVID-19 protocols for those attending the parade. To view, those protocols head over to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade website.