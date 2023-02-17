SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2023 Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade is set for March 11 and the countdown is on.

The Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade or "Parade Day" to local residents, is one of the largest annual celebrations in Lackawanna County and has been taking place since 1962.

The Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade website says the parade is the second largest in the nation based on population and attracts over 12,000 participants including Irish groups and societies, bagpipers, high school and string bands, elaborate floats, and Irish dancers.

Scranton's 61st Annual Saint Patrick's Parade kicks off the weekend before the feast of Saint Patrick, Saturday, March 11, at 11:45 a.m., and entry forms to participate in the festivities are now open.

The official deadline to submit a parade entry form is Tuesday, February 28, at 12:00 a.m. Parade entry fees are as follows:

Parade entry fees must be received within seven days of application submissions and may be paid online or mailed to:

Saint Patrick's Parade Association of Lackawanna County Inc. P.O. Box 25 Scranton, PA 18501

Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade Route

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue. Those participating will march toward Linden Street, taking a left turn onto Lackawanna Avenue, which turns into Jefferson Avenue. Participants will then turn left onto Spruce Street, followed by a final right turn onto North Washington Avenue.

The parade will pass the reviewing booth at the Lackawanna County Courthouse near the corner of North Washington Avenue and Linden Street. The parade will then come to an end at the corner of North Washington Avenue and Vine Street.

The parade will begin at 11:45 a.m. following a morning mass at Saint Peter's Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. and The Brian P. Kelly Memorial 2-Mile Footrace at 11:00 a.m.

Brian P. Kelly Memorial Race

Brian P. Kelly was the 2004 St. Patrick’s Parade Association President who lost a year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer on January 24, 2004. Proceeds from the race benefit a scholarship fund for Norah Kelly, Brian's daughter.

The Brian P. Kelly Memorial Race, sponsored by Geisinger, will begin sharply at 11:00 a.m. on the day of the parade so that all runners have time to pass the turn-around point quickly enough so it doesn't hold up the parade.

This run is the first event of the season and is the oldest road race in the Scranton area. It consists of a 2-mile course on the parade route and is an out-and-back course.

Officials urge racers to please stay to the right at all times so they don’t interfere with the other participants.

The race will start in front of the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 North Washington Avenue, and follow the parade route back to the 1-mile turnaround point in front of St Peter’s Cathedral at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Linden Street. The race will finish back in front of the Scranton Cultural Center. The race route is subject to review and approval by the race director. Should any changes be made, they will be announced before the race begins.

Registration

Runners may register on the day of the race from 9:00 am to 10:30 a.m. at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center, 600 Jefferson Avenue. Registration will end promptly so that runners will have time to get to the starting line. Runners who pre-registered will pick up their race numbers and t-shirts at this time and place. Preregistration will end a week prior to the Race. Souvenir t-shirts are provided by parade sponsors and will be given to the first 150 registered runners. You can register online by visiting the parade website.

The Scranton Running Company, located at 3 West Olive Street, Scranton, will host a Friday Packet Pickup for preregistered runners the day before the race on Friday, March 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost of pre-registration is $12.00, and Race Day registration is $15.00. A printable form with mailing instructions is available by clicking here.

Awards

The awards ceremony for the race will be held in the Lackawanna College Student Union Center, 600 Jefferson Avenue, immediately after the race and is expected to wrap up no later than 12:00 p.m., so people can still enjoy the parade.

Medals will be awarded to the top two male and female runners in the following age categories: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-22, 23-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65+.

Rain Date: If the parade is postponed due to severe weather, the race will also be postponed and held on the same day. Stay tuned to the Eyewitness News Scranton St. Patrick's Parade page for any special announcements.

COVID REGULATIONS

In the past few years, the parade has been canceled, postponed, and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parade Association and the City of Scranton recommend that all participants and visitors adhere to the following COVID protocols:

Visitors SHOULD NOT GO to the parade if they have COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.

to the parade if they have COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus. Participants who are currently experiencing symptoms are encouraged to refrain from participating in the parade.

Social Distancing of six feet from people not in your household or group is encouraged.

Participants above the age of two are strongly encouraged to wear face masks if social distancing isn't possible.

Important things to know on Parade Day

Scranton streets will close at 9:30 a.m. on Parade Day but parking is available in downtown Scranton around the parade route. Arriving early before the streets close are visitors' best bet to find a parking spot. Parking at the Steamtown Mall is also available and visitors can visit Scranton's parking website to learn more.

If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor during the parade they should contact the City of Scranton’s Licensing, Inspections, and Permits Office at (570) 348-4193 or by email at licensing@scrantonpa.gov.

Also, if anyone wishes to volunteer on Parade Day, contact parade officials by visiting their website.