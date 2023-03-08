SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The parade preparations continue in Lackawanna County and local businesses are busy getting ready for the hustle and bustle of a busy weekend.

It is just days before the much-anticipated Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade and according to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Association, nothing is going to rain, or snow, on their parade.

“The parade is 100 percent happening. It’s not being postponed. We start with a Mass at Saint Peter‘s Cathedral at 10:00 a.m., we have the Brian P. Kelly race at 11:00 a.m., and the parade kicks off at 11:45 a.m.,” said Michael Cummings, President of the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Association.

Several businesses in the Electric City are getting also getting ready for the busy weekend.

A local pizza shop owner says he keeps it simple by only serving cheese and pepperoni pizza on “Parade Day.”

“It’s Lent now so we already automatically doubled up anyways because Fridays during Lent are already very busy and then throw in “Parade Day,” so we have back-to-back some of our busiest days,” explained Giovanni Piccolini, co-owner of Buona’s Pizza.

Cooper’s Seafood and Bar in Scranton started their preparations months in advance.

“So, “Parade Day” is always pretty much our busiest day of the year, so we start planning for a month a month-and-a-half in advance getting everything ready scheduling and everything, and then yesterday, we start cooking all our food because we’ll start our menu tomorrow, and Friday, we’ll start out Irish menu,” explained Ryan Cooper, General Manager at Cooper’s.

Cooper’s will be open all day and will be serving an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

It’s safe to say you can expect a good time and good food this weekend. A good time while supporting local businesses sounds like a win, win.