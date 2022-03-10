Businesses in the Electric City prepare for parade day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The excitement is building for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade this Saturday and businesses in the Electric City are gearing up for the crowds.

Businesses in the city have been preparing by setting up their outdoor spots as well as placing food and drink orders in anticipation for the parade. Eyewitness News stopped by The Railyard Restaurant and Bar to talk with bartender Jennifer Cunningham about the day

Anyone who is not able to attend the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade, WYOU will have live coverage of the event starting at noon and the parade will also be streaming on PAHomepage.com.