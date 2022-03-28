What are the 4th of July essentials?

The 4th of July is a magical holiday. School is out and those halcyon summer nights have just begun. And there’s no better way to celebrate America’s independence than through good food with friends and family.

If you’re planning on packing a picnic this year, you need the right gear. From hot dogs and hamburgers to sparklers and flags, a good 4th of July picnic hits all of the classics without overlooking the important details. So look for portable, durable and convenient items that will sustain the party through the night. This way, you’ll make it to the fireworks without a hitch.

Best 4th of July picnic supplies

Food preparation

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

No 4th of July picnic is complete without burgers and dogs — but unless you plan on lugging your grill with you, you’ll need something a little more travel-friendly. This portable propane grill conveniently folds up so you can roll it along like a suitcase. And you don’t have to worry about space with the grill top. The Coleman comes with separate heat zones and enough surface area to cook multiple items simultaneously at different temperatures. You’ll need a 1-pound propane tank, sold separately.

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

You’ve got the hot food covered, but what about the ice-cold beverages? This cooler keeps contents cold for days. You’ll be able to pack it in with plenty of room for food, beverages and pounds upon pounds of ice. It has rugged wheels to go all-terrain and the handle is designed for comfort so you never clip your heels.

Nature Gear XL Picnic Backpack

Whether you’re planning a picnic for two or for your family, this backpack tucks everything into a neat-and-tidy package. The insulated pockets keep your food fresh, and a double-cinched bottle compartment ensures precious cargo won’t slip out and shatter. The backpack comes with four sets of cutlery, napkins and glasses. And you even get a waterproof blanket to avoid uncomfortable, soggy grass.

Table setting

Juvale American Flag Party Bundle

No holiday party is complete without festive tableware. This 24-person bundle has it all, from blue-plastic cutlery to Stars and Stripes-clad plates, napkins and cups.

USA Flag Can Coolers

Keeping your beverages cool in the hot summer sun is an underrated aspect of any good party. These American-flag-print neoprene sleeves are comfortable and durable for repeated use and rowdy nights.

4th Of July Tablecloth

Made of tough waterproof plastic, this patriotic tablecloth protects your surfaces from sticky messes and won’t tear. You get two per pack, great for large parties or for swapping out a fresh replacement.

Party gear

JBL Flip 4 Portable Speakers

What’s a picnic without the tunes? These portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL aren’t just cute and compact, they’re also rough and tough. You can spill on them, knock them around or even drop them in the pool without spoiling the fun. You get 12 hours of playtime, and for larger parties, link one speaker with up to 100 more for surround sound.

PartySticks Glow Sticks

Bedazzle your friends and family with glow-in-the-dark bracelets and necklaces. These also make for a fun, clever way to identify your group in large crowds.

Decorations

25-Pack Handheld Small Mini U.S. Flag

Cheer on fireworks or your local parade with these miniature American flags. Their rounded tips are safe for children and the hollow sticks are light, yet sturdy.

Seating

Coleman Camping Chair With Built-in 4 Can Cooler

A picnic in a grassy knoll sounds romantic, but sitting on the hard ground can get uncomfortable quickly. If you’re in it for the long haul, these collapsible camping chairs are not only easy to schlep, but also come with pockets, cup holders and even a miniature arm-rest cooler for your refreshments.

Gingham Picnic Blanket

With a classic Americana gingham print, this durable picnic blanket provides ample seating for six to eight adults. It’s waterproof and sand-proof, so you don’t have to worry about bringing the outdoors home with you when you fold it up into its convenient little carrying pouch.

Protection from the elements

Cutter Citronella Candle

Repel those pesky mosquitos with this scent-masking candle. It lasts 40 hours, and you can’t go wrong with the extra ambiance, either.

Skin So Soft Bug Guard + Picaridin Towelettes

Defend yourself from mosquitos, ticks, fleas and more with these odorless wipes. They’re great for sensitive skin and can be used on your little ones — just apply carefully and avoid hands and fingers.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50

A long day in the sun is brutal on the skin. This sunscreen comes in a twin pack of either two lotion or two spray-on bottles, or one of each. Its high SPF rating is great for hours of protection, even with intense activity.

Games

Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Boards

Cornhole is a crowd favorite, but lugging massive boards around can be a pain. This portable set bundles up into a simple carrying pouch so you can always have a game going during your picnic. The eight beanbags are made from the same hardy poly-fabric as the boards, so these will stand up to multiple summer bashes.

