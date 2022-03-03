Best toy Yoda

Which toy Yodas are best?

With the recent craze of Baby Yoda, it is easy to forget about the original Yoda from the classic Star Wars movies. His first appearance was way back in 1980 in “The Empire Strikes Back,” and he passed away in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” The character has remained popular and has reappeared in prequel movies and as a “Force ghost” in recent sequels.

Yoda’s toys have been popular ever since his debut in the franchise. An excellent toy for kids and collectors is the interactive Star Wars Legendary Yoda.

What to know before you buy a toy Yoda

Baby Yoda or Master Yoda?

Baby Yoda isn’t actually that character’s name. His name is Grogu. During the weeks of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” when the public didn’t know his name, fans came up with Baby Yoda. Surprisingly, the name stuck, even when his real name was revealed. Baby Yoda toys are trendy, but it’s essential to know the difference between the two characters. The main difference is the age. Baby Yoda was around 50 years old in the series (still a baby for his species), while Master Yoda passed on at the ripe old age of 900.

Character preference

Younger fans of the Star Wars franchise may be more familiar with Baby Yoda. They may well feel disappointed or confused receiving a Master Yoda toy. They may even be more interested in characters from the recent Star Wars movies or TV shows such as “The Rise of Skywalker” or “The Mandalorian.” On the other hand, older fans and collectors are likely to be pleased with a Master Yoda toy. Starting with favorite characters will not lead to disappointment if it is the start of a collection of Star Wars toys.

Safety

Small parts are always a safety concern, and most Yoda toys will have them. Manufacturers’ age range recommendations are there for a reason, and they should be followed. Choking hazards are the primary concern, and common sense should be used when giving your child a toy.

What to look for in a quality toy Yoda

Detail

Master Yoda’s face has very distinctive features. Detailing techniques in modern toys are of such a high standard now that even budget toys should have enough detail to resemble the character. Any drop in quality will mean an odd-looking Yoda. If you are unfamiliar with Yoda’s features and are buying a toy as a gift, use a good photo from the internet to compare features before purchasing.

Movement

Yoda is a very animated character and has many iconic poses. Closed-eye meditation as he uses the Force to move objects is his most famous pose. His distinguished lightsaber moves became apparent in the prequel movie “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.” Yoda toys should be able to perform some of these poses for both playing and displaying.

Accessories

A Yoda toy’s accessories should be related to the movie it is based on. For example, Yoda didn’t wield his famous green lightsaber until 2002’s prequel movie “Attack of the Clones.” However, he has always had his iconic cane to help him move around, even before he jumps into a high-octane lightsaber duel. So, most Yoda toys should feature this.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy Yoda

Yoda action figures can be found for less than $10. However, Star Wars Lego is a highly collectible item, and some kits featuring Yoda can fetch $1,000 or more. Collectible display figures can also be expensive, reaching up to several hundred dollars.

Toy Yoda FAQ

What are the best characters for a Yoda toy to interact with?

A. Yoda is mainly on-screen with Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy. This is the best character to pair a Yoda toy with. In the prequel movies, Yoda battles with Count Dooku and Palpatine and allies with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the other Jedi knights.

How can I make a good investment in a Yoda toy?

A. As mentioned, Lego Star Wars is a good starting point. Buying kits that are about to go out of production will ensure a sharp rise in value. You can find out which kits are about to go out of production on the Lego website. However, care must be taken of the set, and it shouldn’t even be removed from the packaging to ensure maximum value. This also applies to action figures. Storage is also vital, and any Yoda toy should be stored carefully at room temperature.

What’s the best toy Yoda to buy?

Top toy Yoda

Star Wars Legendary Yoda

What you need to know: This is the only Star Wars toy that makes Jedi training dreams a reality for kids age 6 to 8.

What you’ll love: Yoda has 115 interactive phrases powered by voice recognition. Ask Yoda questions and train with him to learn the ways of the Force. He has 360-degree movements and uses them to wield his lightsaber. The latex skin and cloth robes add realism to the detail.

What you should consider: Six C batteries are required to operate and are not included in the item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy Yoda for the money

Star Wars: The Black Series: Luke Skywalker and Yoda Figures

What you need to know: This two-pack of action figures was released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1980 classic “The Empire Strikes Back.”

What you’ll love: Re-enact the classic scenes featuring Luke’s Jedi training with Master Yoda. Yoda comes with two heads, one with eyes closed and one with them open, for those moments of meditation when he summons the Force. The detail is quality on both figures, with good movie likenesses.

What you should consider: There is no lightsaber for Yoda, as he didn’t have one in this movie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Star Wars: Attack of the Clones: Yoda

What you need to know: This 1,771-piece Lego building kit is suitable for children age 10 and up.

What you’ll love: Once built, Master Yoda stands at 16 inches tall. He is complete with his famous green lightsaber and robes. The fun is in the building, which will be a hit with Lego enthusiasts. It will be an excellent focal point of any Star Wars Lego collection.

What you should consider: It’s a Lego building model, so action poses are not possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

