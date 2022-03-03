Best Toy Story alien toy

Collectors like both the original “Toy Story” aliens and their cousins, the Alien Remix collection.

Which Toy Story alien toys are best?

In the “Toy Story” film series, a restaurant called Pizza Planet has a crane and claw arcade game. Inside are little green men. These alien creatures are promotional toys that wear space uniforms with the Pizza Planet logo.

The original little green aliens that appeared in the “Toy Story” sequels spawned another entire race of little green aliens in disguise. If you’re looking for a classic “Toy Story” alien toy, take a look at the Disney Parks Bucket of Green Men Toy Story Aliens. It contains 25 little green men and a spaceship.

What to know before you buy a Toy Story alien toy

The original Toy Story aliens were little green men, called LGM. These creatures from space are all short and stubby and each has green skin, pointy ears and three eyes.

Then someone decided to mash up a new group of creatures with the familiar little green men. They blended LGM with well-known Pixar characters to create a new line of toys called Alien Remix. The number and variety of “Toy Story” aliens has been growing ever since.

What to look for in a quality Toy Story alien toy

There are a dozen Alien Remix characters merging the lovable three-eyed aliens with favorite characters from “Toy Story.” You can choose a favorite, add to a set or collect them all.

Woody, from “Toy Story”

Sheriff Woody is a vintage cowboy doll that is the leader of the toys in Andy Davis’s collection. Woody looks out for every member of the group. Along with his girlfriend Bo Peep, Woody is devoted to helping lost toys find their owners. Woody is taller than all the other toys and dresses like an authentic Wild West sheriff, with cowboy boots, cowboy hat and a cowhide vest with a star.

Buzz Lightyear, also from “Toy Story”

Buzz was originally a rival of Woody’s but turned into a lifelong friend. Buzz is a space ranger who is a skilled warrior trained in the martial arts and hand-to-hand combat. Buzz is brawny, armored, electronic and wears a jet backpack.

Wall-e from “Wall-e”

Wall-e’s name stands for Waste Allocation Load Lifter, Earth class. Except for a cockroach named Hal, Wall-e has been hauling Earth trash alone for 700 years. He became curious and now keeps everything interesting he finds. His most prized possession is Hello Dolly.

Remy, from “Ratatouille”

Remy is a blue rat with a passion for food and a dream of becoming a professional chef. Also known as Little Chef, he is no typical rat. He walks on his hind feet because he handles food with his front paws and he likes to keep them clean.

Russell, from “Up”

Russell is a Junior Wilderness Explorer and wears the uniform proudly. Russell is overweight, curious and determined to do the right thing. Russell earned every merit badge there is when he earned his last one: Assisting the Elderly.

Boo, from “Monsters, Inc.”

Boo is a 2-year-old toddler who is scared of no monsters, except maybe Randall. Her real name is Mary Gibbs and she has pigtails. Boo can talk but it’s mostly gibberish. Boo is curious and advanced for her age.

Edna Mode, from “The Incredibles”

Edna is a fashion designer. She is very tiny and has a bulbous nose and wears heavy, round black glasses. Edna feels superior to every other fashion designer in the world. She has a constant desire to create new things.

Anger, from “Inside Out”

Anger is one of five emotions that live inside the mind of Riley Andersen. Anger is shaped like a brick with red skin and red eyes. He wears a white collared shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a zigzag necktie. When provoked, his head bursts into flames.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toy Story alien toy

Most small plastic and vinyl “Toy Story” alien toys cost about $10, but some cost as much as $30. Most plush “Toy Story” alien toys cost $10-$30, too.

Toy Story alien toy FAQ

How can I keep up with all the Toy Story Alien Remix toys?

A. The best way is to have your child do it for you. The other way means you have to keep on checking, because new Alien Remix toys are being introduced all the time.

Are all Toy Story alien toys plastic or plush?

A. Almost, except for an occasional collectible porcelain statue.

What are the best Toy Story alien toys to buy?

Top Toy Story alien toy

Disney Parks Bucket of Green Men Toy Story Aliens

What you need to know: This plastic bucket holds 25 little green men and a space rocket.

What you’ll love: These PVC playset figurines are great as collectibles, party favors and toppers for birthday cakes and cupcakes.

What you should consider: The bucket handle and top are a bit flimsy for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toy Story alien toy for the money

Funko POP! Disney Pixar Alien Remix Toy: Russell

What you need to know: Russell from the film “Up” and the “Toy Story” aliens as you’ve never seen them before.

What you’ll love: This 3-inch vinyl toy has our three-eyed alien friend wearing Russell’s Wilderness Explorer uniform complete with cap, kerchief and sash with more than a dozen colorful merit badges. Russell’s even got a banner on a staff. Choose from seven other Funko POP! “Toy Story” characters.

What you should consider: This 4-inch tall Russell has no lights, sounds or motors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar Toy Story Alien Remix Deluxe Figurine Play Set

What you need to know: This nine-pack mashup of “Toy Story” and Pixar characters is for kids ages 6 and older.

What you’ll love: These 3-inch tall plastic Remix figures are all disguised as the aliens’ favorites: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Hamm, Sulley, Mike, Miguel, Pepita, Russell and Mr. Incredible. These “Toy Story” alien toy figures combine a Pixar figure with a “Toy Story” alien to create a unique mashup figure — the Pixar Alien Remix.

What you should consider: Look for other alien remixes that are sold separately to build a collection of these quirky character mashups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

