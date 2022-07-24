Curious George books have won numerous awards and sold more than 75 million copies throughout the world.

Which gift for Curious George lovers is best?

It’s no wonder kids love Curious George. He’s cute, cuddly and, of course, curious, which sparks youngsters’ natural urge to explore and discover. The adorable monkey has been the subject of popular children’s books since his debut in 1939, and more recently has been the star of an animated movie and popular PBS TV series. As a result, plush animals, toys and books featuring this lovable character are popular with young fans.

Curious George items aren’t as readily available as some featuring other beloved characters, but there are options on the market that are sure to delight young children. Take a little time to explore our list of favorites, and learn more about this sweet character as you shop.

Who created Curious George?

Curious George is the creation of husband-and-wife authors H.A. and Margret Rey. He first appeared in their 1939 book “Raffy and the Nine Monkeys,” and later became the star of a series of books that feature the adorable monkey’s sense of curiosity, trouble it leads to and adventures with his friend The Man with the Yellow Hat. In addition to entertaining children, Curious George books also inspire kids to explore, learn, forgive and be kind.

The beloved children’s stories inspired a 2006 movie and a TV series that has run for 13 seasons on PBS. The mischievous little monkey has a fanbase of millions of youngsters, which is why Curious George toys and other items are popular gifts.

Best Curious George gifts

Kids who love Curious George are thrilled to open gifts such as stuffed animals and various toys depicting the beloved character.

Curious George got his start on the pages of children’s books, and there are still numerous must-reads available today. As you shop, you’ll find that many Curious George gifts are appropriate for toddlers and preschoolers, but there are options available that are perfect for babies too.

Top Curious George stuffed animals

Kids Preferred Curious George Learn to Dress Plush Toy

What you need to know: A soft and educational Curious George stuffed animal in his signature coat that’s perfect for young kids who are learning how to dress.

What you’ll love: Not only is this adorable toy cuddly, but it also teaches young kids how to use clothing fasteners. It’s suitable for kids ages 2 and older thanks to a kid-friendly snap, tie, button and zipper that are easy for little hands to manipulate.

What you should consider: Frequently checking the button is important, as it has been reported to fall off during play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Overstock

Gund Curious George Doctor Stuffed Monkey

What you need to know: Any young Curious George fan would be happy to own the sweet monkey dressed in doctor gear.

What you’ll love: Curious George is dressed up as a doctor, making this stuffed toy both fun and educational. It’s manufactured by Gund — a company that’s known for making quality stuffed animals with attention to details.

What you should consider: A pricey toy that’s cute, but smaller in person than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Animal Adventure Curious George Cuddle Bundle

What you need to know: A plush Curious George plus a super-soft blanket make this pick an affordable option that’s like two gifts in one.

What you’ll love: This gift combo includes a cuddly Curious George plush toy and blanket, each made of soft, plushy material. The pair is available at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: A few stuffed animals developed holes along the seams. The blanket is fairly small, but most kids love it anyway.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Curious George toys

Schylling Curious George Pinball Toy

What you need to know: A small but enticing Curious George game that’s best suited for children over age 4.

What you’ll love: This pinball machine will appeal to kids who like a challenging game that will test their hand-eye coordination. We like the cool vintage design that’s reminiscent of toys from the past.

What you should consider: This toy is fairly small and not intended for kids under 4 years of age. The packaging isn’t great either, so you may need to place it in a nice box or bag for gifting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Curious George Jack-in-the-Box

What you need to know: Parents and grandparents will recognize the classic jack-in-the-box design of this toy, while kids will love the anticipation of George emerging with a few turns of the handle.

What you’ll love: Reminiscent of jack-in-the-box toys from yesteryear, this colorful toy plays “Pop Goes the Weasel” before Curious George pops out. The company recommends it for ages 18 months to 3 years.

What you should consider: Trying to put the monkey back in the box can be frustrating for little ones. Durability may be an issue, as some parents report the toy breaking with typical use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kids Preferred Curious George Ice Cream Truck Playset

What you need to know: Soft, easy-to-grasp components and appealing music make this playset perfect for the youngest lovers of the curious character.

What you’ll love: Adorable and colorful, this playset boasts an ice cream truck theme with plush pieces that are easy for little hands to hold. Suitable for babies. We like that the handle plays music when gently squeezed.

What you should consider: Older children aren’t likely to find this toy very entertaining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Curious George books

Curious George Pat-a-Cake Board Book

What you need to know: With colorful illustrations and a George puppet, this book is sure to capture the attention of young children.

What you’ll love: A book that combines entertaining rhymes and a plush Curious George puppet for playing pat-a-cake with a youngster while you read. Colorful illustrations appeal to babies and toddlers.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that in the copies they received, several pages were printed upside down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Curious George Hardcover Classic Collection

What you need to know: A set of seven Curious George classics that have been enjoyed by children for generations.

What you’ll love: This collection includes the seven original stories that have been in publication for more than 74 years. The hardcover books will last through frequent childhood storytimes.

What you should consider: Some parents were concerned about depictions of the main character doing activities like smoking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Merry Christmas, Curious George

What you need to know: We like this Curious George book as a stocking stuffer thanks to the delightful holiday story it tells.

What you’ll love: Features the main character at Christmastime, making this tale ideal for the holiday season.

What you should consider: Story is more funny than educational, but most little ones find it amusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Curious George My First Words at the Farm

What you need to know: This sweet Curious George book and baby hat set is a nice gift for babies or baby showers.

What you’ll love: Amusing illustrations with a farm theme focused on first words help young Curious George lovers discover reading. A soft monkey-ear hat is included in the set, which comes nicely boxed for gifting.

What you should consider: Story is geared toward babies and young children, and is not very entertaining for kids over 3 years of age.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

