Weighted stuffed animals are taking over TikTok and selling out for Christmas

You’ve probably heard of weighted blankets (or even weighted hoodies, robes and eye masks). But there’s a new craze: weighted stuffed animals — and they’re exploding in popularity on social media sites like TikTok and flying off store shelves. One weighted dinosaur sold at Target has gone particularly viral on TikTok, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Want to get your hands on a weighted stuffed animal before the holiday season? You might want to act fast. These are quickly becoming one of this year’s must-have gifts, and they may sell out.

Weighted stuffed animal benefits

Weighted blankets and other weighted items can benefit those who enjoy deep-pressure therapy or stimulation. The weight of the items is said to have calming effects, like reducing anxiety and promoting better sleep. Weighted stuffed animals are just a new way to deliver those effects — and we must admit, they’re adorable.

Other weighted stuffed animal options

While the Target weighted dinosaur is already hard to find, there are other options — like Hugimals, a brand of weighted stuffed animals sold online. Hugimals come in a variety of animals, like a sloth, a cat and an elephant, each one weighing around 4.5 pounds. The weighted insert is removable, so you can wash the plush outer cover if your Hugimal gets dirty. And they’re big enough to offer full-body “hugs” with their calming weight.

Viral weighted stuffed animals that are this year’s holiday craze

HUGIMALS Sam The Sloth

Sam the Sloth is a lovable, 4.5-pound plush friend. His plush outer layer is removable and washable for extra durability, and his weighted insert allows him to give calming, full-body hugs that promote relaxation and calming sleep.

HUGIMALS Frankie The Cat

Frankie the Cat is ready for hugs with a soft and cuddly outer plush layer and a 4.5-pound weighted insert that allows him to give calming, deep-pressure-stimulating hugs back.

HUGIMALS Charlie The Puppy

Love puppies and dogs? Charlie the Puppy is the perfect soft and cuddly friend. He’s a huggable companion perfect for bedtime, travel or any time you need extra relaxation.

HUGIMALS Emory The Elephant

Emory the Elephant also weighs 4.5 pounds inside a soft, cozy plush exterior that’s removable and washable. Her blue color is extra soothing.

HUGIMALS 3 Pack — Emory The Elephant, Sam The Sloth, Charlie The Puppy

Get three calming friends at once with the Hugimals three-pack, including Emory the Elephant, Sam the Sloth and Charlie the Puppy. Perfect for families with multiple people who need a calming friend this holiday season — plus, you save 10% by getting all three at once.

Pillowfort Dinosaur Weighted Plush Kids’ Throw Pillow

This is the viral weighted stuffed animal that started the trend: Target’s weighted anti-anxiety dinosaur, as seen on TikTok. Get it before it sells out this holiday season.

