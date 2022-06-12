Which ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!s are best?

Deadpool, also known as the “Merc with the Mouth,” is a health-regenerating ninja-assassin who has delighted comics fans with his fourth-wall-breaking hijinks for decades. Since the release of the “Deadpool” movie in 2016, there has been an explosion of “Deadpool” merchandise. Funko has taken advantage of the character’s wackiness to produce many diverse and interesting figures. This means that you have a lot of options when picking one out.

If you’re looking for a unique figure that will make a great addition to your collection, try the Bob Ross Deadpool Funko POP! Add him to your desk to remember not to take things too seriously.

What to know before you buy a ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!

Funko POP! is a line of collectible figures and bobbleheads from Funko. They’ve grown popular for their collectibility, featuring characters from a huge range of television shows, movies, video games and more. As with any Funko POP! figures, there are a few key things to consider when looking for a “Deadpool” Funko POP!

Types of Funko POP!s

Funko POP!s come in a few basic varieties.

With or without stand: Funko POP!s that can’t stand on their own will come with a plastic stand.

Funko POP!s that can’t stand on their own will come with a plastic stand. Supersized figures: Funko offers super-sized POP!s, ranging in height from 5 to 18 inches.

Funko offers super-sized POP!s, ranging in height from 5 to 18 inches. Rides: For the POP! on the go, Funko has a line of POP! Rides. These figures come with a vehicle or creature for the character to ride.

For the POP! on the go, Funko has a line of POP! Rides. These figures come with a vehicle or creature for the character to ride. Moments: Recreating scenes from your favorite media, POP! Moments capture an instant of action. They will typically come with multiple figures and a stand featuring environmental elements.

Recreating scenes from your favorite media, POP! Moments capture an instant of action. They will typically come with multiple figures and a stand featuring environmental elements. Special finishes: If you want to add even more variety to your collection, many Funko POP!s come with different finishes. A unique finish can increase the rarity of a figure and draw attention with its eye-catching appearance. Some finishes include metallic, glow-in-the-dark and chrome.

Bobblehead vs. non-bobblehead

Bobbleheads are a fun time, but moving parts increase the likelihood of breakages. Grab a bobblehead for a Funko POP! that’s a bit more interactive, but be sure that you don’t lift it by the head to avoid damage.

Quality

Funko POP!s are all made by the same company, so you can generally expect the quality to be consistent. That said, some models seem to be more durable or feature better paint jobs than others. If your Funko POP!s come with small extensions or accessories like Deadpool’s katanas, it will be easy for them to break. When buying for a child, it may be best to go with simpler figures.

What to look for in a quality ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!

Is it fun?

First and foremost, you’re going to want your “Deadpool” Funko POP! to be true to the character. Deadpool started as a more serious character, but over time, comic writers have used him more and more to comment on the medium and the superhero genre in general. As a result, Deadpool has become known for his humor, and his adventures have taken him through wild and zany situations.

True to the source material

Many “Deadpool” Funko POP!s draw inspiration from the “Deadpool 2” marketing campaign, but some are based on comic books. If you’re buying for a true comic fan, you can do some research to find a POP! derived from one of their favorite stories.

Rarity

For special events or specific retailers, Funko produces limited release, exclusive POP!s. Funko regularly retires models, increasing their rarity and value. You can find exclusive Deadpool” Funko POP!s at various retailers.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!s

Because of the nature of collectibles, the prices of Funko POP!s can vary greatly depending upon availability. Rare pieces will be much more expensive than their more plentiful counterparts. Generally, you can expect to spend $10-$40.

‘Deadpool’ Funko POP! FAQ

Does it come with the collector box?

A: Each Funko POP! comes with the original box. Make sure that you are buying from a verified reseller to be sure that you get it in its original condition. This is especially important if you are buying for a collector.

How big are ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!s?

A: Like most Funko POP!s, “Deadpool” Funko POP!s usually stand about 4 inches tall. They may be larger if they come with a special mount or stand.

What are the best ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!s to buy?

Top ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP!

Bob Ross Deadpool Funko Pop

What you need to know: A recreation of Deadpool as he appeared in a “Deadpool 2” commercial, this figure comes with the classic Bob Ross hair, outfit, and a giant brush and paints.

What you’ll love: The perfect combination of the zany Deadpool persona with the calming, wholesome energy of Bob Ross, this POP! helps you to relax your mind with thoughts of happy little clouds.

What you should consider: The giant brush is only connected by Deadpool’s hand, so there’s some potential for breakage. Make sure that you take care when handling this figure to avoid damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Deadpool’ Funko POP! for the money

Comic Moments-Deadpool Vs. Cable Collectible Figure

What you need to know: This Deadpool vs. Cable Collectible Figure comes from the Comic Moments line.

What you’ll love: Reminiscent of the action scenes from the “Deadpool 2” movie, this scene takes you right into the action. It features two POP!s and a section of crumbling street for them to fight on, so you get more bang for your buck.

What you should consider: This figure is larger than your standard Funko POP! Vinyl figure. At 6 inches by 4 inches by 5 inches, it takes up more shelf space and won’t fit easily on a desk or other small workspace for display.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Dinopool

What you need to know: Who doesn’t love dinosaurs? For the fan of paleontology and comics, there’s no better Funko POP! than Dinopool.

What you’ll love: With his two stone swords, massive jaws, and classic Deadpool coloration, this cretaceous critter stands out as a unique take on the “Merc with the Mouth.”

What you should consider: This figure is a bobblehead. Don’t lift it by the head to ensure that it doesn’t break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Warstadt writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.