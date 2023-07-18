Top ‘Barbie’ movie merch ahead of opening weekend

Fans of all ages are excited about the upcoming “Barbie” movie, set to be released this Friday, July 21. It’s generating an unprecedented amount of buzz, and experts are predicting one of the largest domestic box office openings of a movie with a female director.

That’s good news for Greta Gerwig, who has proven her prowess as a credible director by making acclaimed films such as “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” Fans can also expect to see a ton of merch collabs, including movie-inspired dolls and clothing.

Gear up for the ‘Barbie’ movie with awesome merch

The anticipation for the upcoming “Barbie” film is off the charts, with fans and collectors alike gearing up for its release by stocking up on several items inspired by the movie. There’s so much buzz surrounding this movie that a couple of lucky fans may be eligible to stay at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, hosted by the one and only Ken himself through Airbnb.

The “Barbie” movie has a terrific director at the helm, Greta Gerwig, who cast A-list stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles. There’s no doubt that the movie will appease fans of all ages, and the list of available merch is extensive. Fans can purchase clothing, pet clothing, toys, toy cars, playsets, kitchen appliances and other neat items inspired by the film. Plus, there will be many crossovers, such as traditional board games or Hot Wheels cars with Barbie designs and colors.

Best ‘Barbie’ movie merch

Barbie Valentines Ken Love T-Shirt

This T-shirt has a heartwarming design with Ken printed across the front in pink. It’s lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for everyday wear, and the double-needle sleeve and bottom hem give it a premium feel. It’s available in 10 colors and men’s, women’s and youth sizing.

Barbie Dragon Glassware Coasters

These coasters have iconic Barbie colors and patterns and are perfect for protecting your furniture from unsightly water stains. They’re made from lead-free crystal glass for an elegant look, are dishwasher-safe and make an excellent gift for any Barbie fan.

Little People Collector “Barbie: The Movie” Special Edition Set

If you enjoy collecting figures, you’ll love this special edition set featuring four mini-figures, each standing just over 2.5 inches tall. You’ll get a Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie in a pink and gold dress, a beach-ready Ken and Gloria in her power suit.

Uno “Barbie The Movie” Card Game

Uno is a classic card game, and the upcoming film inspires this edition to provide fun for fans of all ages. The gameplay is traditional, as all players must match colors and numbers to get rid of cards, but it includes an additional rule to spice things up.

OPI Nail Lacquer

This nail polish is an excellent buy for anyone who wants to show off their love for the Barbie franchise. It’s made with a fast-drying formula, is chip-resistant and lasts up to seven days. Plus, there are over 200 shades to choose from if you want to switch things up.

Smeg 2 Slice Toaster

Pink is the official color of the Barbie franchise, making this toaster a must-buy for any avid fan. The pink exterior makes this an excellent edition if you already own other Barbie-inspired items, and it has six browning levels and three pre-set programs.

Barbie Airplane Playset

Take to the skies with Barbie and her puppy with this airplane playset. It doubles as a vehicle and features more than 15 pieces for extra customizability. The airplane has everything needed for a relaxing flight, including two passenger seats, suitcase compartments and food and drink trays.

Mega Barbie Car Building Toys Playset

Kids who love building toys will have plenty of fun with this car playset. This set includes 580 bricks for making Barbie’s dream camper, four micro-dolls, a pet puppy and fashion and food accessories. Plus, the trailer features a rooftop bed, TV and interior details including a full kitchen.

