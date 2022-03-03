Tom Holland was 19 when he was cast as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War,” making him the youngest actor to portray the character in a live-action film.

Which Spider-Man action figures are best?

Comic book fans may love Iron Man for his genius and wit, and Captain America for his bravery and morals, but almost everyone loves Spider-Man because of his relatability. Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, is a hardworking student by day and a web-slinging hero by night, and as fans, we are drawn to his struggles with responsibility at a young age. Coupled with an iconic suit and creative powers, it’s no wonder why Spider-Man is also an in-demand action figure.

In our research, the best Spider-Man action figure you can buy is the Spider-Man Marvel Titan Hero Series 12-Inch Super Hero Action Figure. This is a faithful recreation of the Spider-Man we all know and love, with decent articulation and detail for the price point.

What to know before you buy a Spider-Man action figure

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

Shy high school student Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, which gave him superhuman strength and agility and the ability to cling to walls. Today, others have also taken up the mantle of Spider-Man to help the everyday citizens of New York.

Variations between figures

Notice that each Spider-Man action figure looks slightly different from the next. While one figure may be proportional and have accurate details, such as the Hasbro figures, another figure may be more stylized and cartoonish, such as the Funko POP! figures. There may also be differences in costume design, props, weapons and points of articulation.

Accessories may be sold separately

Speaking of props and weapons, certain figures will come packaged with these accessories, while other times they’ll be sold separately. For example, the Marvel Titan Hero line of figures allows Spider-Man to use a blaster and shoot enemies with webs. Consider exploring other weapons, vehicles or items that Spider-Man may be able to use.

What to look for in a quality Spider-Man action figure

Articulation

Static figures can be great to look at, but for a character as agile and nimble as Spider-Man, it can be more fun to have a figure that can be posed in different ways. For children, this may help recreate their fantasy of Spider-Man swinging among New York’s skyscrapers. Check to see if your intended figure has joints at the arms, legs, hands and head.

Build quality

Spider-Man is known for his super-strength and enhanced durability, so it only makes sense that Spider-Man figures have a similar level of sturdiness. Consider checking the figure’s integrity, from the joints to the smaller pieces that may break off, like fingers and feet. Also, consider the materials used, and opt for hard plastic whenever possible.

Paintwork

After figures are molded, they must be painted either by hand or by machine. For companies attempting to cut costs, there will be noticeable blemishes and inaccuracies with the paintwork, such as colors in the wrong places or paint that goes outside the lines. Make sure to inspect the paint of the figure and that everything seems in place.

Detail

There are a lot of unique details about Spider-Man, such as his suit, his physique and his web shooters. Each toy manufacturer has a different interpretation of Spider-Man, but there are certain details you cannot avoid, like the spider logo on his chest. Even for the simply designed figures, look out for these signature elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spider-Man action figure

The cheapest Spider-Man action figures start at around $10. For rare figures or out of production toy lines, Spider-Man action figures can shoot up to $60 or more.

Spider-Man action figure FAQ

How many different versions of Spider-Man are there?

A. There are multiple versions of Spider-Man within the Marvel universe. For example, in one universe, Peter Parker has a daughter who becomes Spider-Girl. In another universe, Gwen Stacy, Peter’s girlfriend, becomes Spider-Gwen. The most popular is Miles Morales, who was the main protagonist in the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Which company makes official Spider-Man action figures?

A. There are numerous Spider-Man figure manufacturers, including Funko, Hasbro and LEGO.

What are the best Spider-Man action figures to buy?

Top Spider-Man action figure

Spider-Man Marvel Titan Hero Series 12-Inch Super Hero Action Figure Toy

What you need to know: If you can only purchase one Spider-Man figure, get this one. It has basic articulation and decent paint and details for the price.

What you’ll love: Combine this figure with blast gear accessories, such as a web blaster, for more exciting play.

What you should consider: This figure is pretty basic, from the costume to the features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man action figure for the money

Avengers Marvel Iron Spider 6-Inch Marvel Super Hero Action Figure

What you need to know: Own a 6-inch Spider-Man figure inspired by the Iron Spider suit in the “Avengers” movies.

What you’ll love: This Spider-Man figure has four claws that can be posed in addition to points of articulation on his arms, legs and head.

What you should consider: The plastic used is rather flimsy, and some customers reported that their figure broke easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spider-Man Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales 6-inch Collectible Action Figure

What you need to know: Get a figure of Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Spider-Man featured in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

What you’ll love: Switch out his hands and mask for different poses and for recreating different scenes.

What you should consider: The hands are very small and might be lost easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

