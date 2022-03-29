Which blue apron is best?

A good apron is impossible to beat. It protects your clothing from splatters of food, has plenty of handy pockets for keeping all your tools nearby and makes a powerful statement as to your sense of style.

If you’re trying to narrow down your choices, going with your favorite color is a good place to start. If that color is blue, consider the Arawak Brave Professional Cooking Apron. It uses deep blue denim for style and durability and has multiple helpful pockets and straps to keep everything you need close by.

What to know before you buy a blue apron

Apron types

There are a huge variety of blue apron types, but the following are some of the most common.

Chef’s aprons are full-length to protect the clothing. They loop around the neck and most also tie around the waist. Chef’s aprons are what the average household cook, baker and grill-master wear.

aprons are full-length to protect the clothing. They loop around the neck and most also tie around the waist. Chef’s aprons are what the average household cook, baker and grill-master wear. Server’s aprons are much shorter, often ending just past the waist above the mid-thigh. A variant called the bistro apron is a little longer. The key aspect is the wide pocket around the waist so the server can carry straws, pens and checks with ease.

aprons are much shorter, often ending just past the waist above the mid-thigh. A variant called the bistro apron is a little longer. The key aspect is the wide pocket around the waist so the server can carry straws, pens and checks with ease. Dishwasher’s aprons extend to the knee and have added water resistance to protect the washer from the excessive spills and splashes inherent in their job.

aprons extend to the knee and have added water resistance to protect the washer from the excessive spills and splashes inherent in their job. Cobbler’s aprons are a little shorter than chef’s aprons but add protection around to the sides and stretch to the back. These are mostly used for artists rather than kitchen-related staff.

aprons are a little shorter than chef’s aprons but add protection around to the sides and stretch to the back. These are mostly used for artists rather than kitchen-related staff. Disposable aprons are single-use versions of the chef’s apron. They’re good for instances when food cross-contamination must be avoided.

Style

Blue aprons come in plenty of styles. Very few are solid blue, as most incorporate some kind of pattern. Common patterns include florals, sea-related creatures or classic blue and white stripes.

What to look for in a quality blue apron

Material

Most blue aprons are made of cotton or a cotton mix, vinyl, neoprene or polyethylene.

Cotton/cotton-mix aprons are the most common. They’re durable, breathable and comfortable. The most common material for mixed-material aprons is polyester.

aprons are the most common. They’re durable, breathable and comfortable. The most common material for mixed-material aprons is polyester. Vinyl is water-resistant, so it’s perfect for positions such as dishwashers.

is water-resistant, so it’s perfect for positions such as dishwashers. Neoprene is also water-resistant but has more durability for an increased cost.

is also water-resistant but has more durability for an increased cost. Polyethylene is used for disposable aprons, as it has limited to no durability.

Storage

The best blue aprons have plenty of storage so you can keep your tools close. Most aprons have a center pouch, though the size of these pouches can vary greatly. Better aprons have additional, smaller pouches for objects such as your phone. Some even have loops to wrap a towel around or keep your headphones close to your head and keep the wires away from your food.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue apron

Blue aprons are among the more affordable protective garments, often costing no more than $15-$30. More heavy-duty aprons can cost over $30, though these rarely exceed $50.

Blue apron FAQ

Should a blue apron be secured tightly or loosely?

A. It should be secured somewhat in the middle of tight and loose. It needs to be tight enough to stay close to your body so there’s no risk of it catching on anything around you, but it needs to be loose enough so it doesn’t restrict your range of motion and doesn’t cut off any circulation. You should also make sure your waist ties aren’t flopping around loosely, as it’s a potential safety hazard. Tuck them under the strap if need be.

How should I store my blue apron?

A. You should hang your apron when not in use to prevent it from wrinkling. Don’t store it unless it’s clean enough not to fester with anything unpleasant.

How do I clean a blue apron?

A. Most blue aprons are machine-washable, though each usually has a special set of requirements you need to follow. The most important aspect to check for is what drying method it requires, as some aprons can shrink when exposed to a dryer’s high heat.

What’s the best blue apron to buy?

Top blue apron

Arawak Brave Professional Cooking Apron

What you need to know: This pick is durable and packed with storage.

What you’ll love: The denim material, brass rivets and grommets and double stitching place this pick among the most durable aprons. It has a phone pocket, a main waist pocket, a towel loop and a wired headphone loop. The cotton-based denim is breathable for comfort.

What you should consider: It’s among the pricier picks. The chest area can be tight for those with larger chests. Some consumers found the towel loop to be too low for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue apron for the money

DII Buffalo Check Classic Farmhouse Chef Apron

What you need to know: This budget pick protects with the best of them.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three shades of blue and white. It’s machine-washable and made of soft cotton. The neck strap is adjustable and the back ties are extra-long for an easy fit. It has a front waist-level pocket.

What you should consider: It can and will shrink in the dryer should you fail to follow its care instructions exactly. Some consumers had issues with the color transferring in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maison d’Hermine Kitchen Apron

What you need to know: This pick offers many attractive designs for the fashion-conscious.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several designs and shades of blue, many of which are hand-painted. It’s designed to match other items in Maison d’Hermine’s collection. It’s machine-washable. It has an adjustable neck, long waist ties and a front pocket. It’s made of cotton.

What you should consider: It’s a little costlier than similar aprons. The front pocket is on the small side. It’s a little too long for those under 5 feet, 6 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

