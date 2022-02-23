Best high-end snowboard

The most expensive snowboard ever sold was a Burton Experimental Prototype. Made in 1977, it served as a starting point for many future designs. The board on auction was in great condition and sold for over $33,000.

Which high-end snowboard is best?

Hitting the slopes with your own snowboard affords you the luxury of experimenting a bit more. At most winter resorts, you can rent a snowboard to use, but you have to be careful not to damage it.

If you are proficient enough, you might be looking at buying your first high-end board. You certainly can’t go wrong with the CAPiTA Super DOA Men’s Snowboard. Not only does it look amazing, but there is a reason why it is called the “Total Resort Destroyer.”

What to know before you buy a high-end snowboard

Get the right board size

Not all snowboards are the same size, as size is crucial for your riding experience. Shorter boards are best suited for cruising around the resort and attempting simple tricks. Longer boards require better handling and are often stiffer to absorb harder jump impacts.

The side profile matters for riding style

The side profile, or how the base of the board curves, plays a major role in your riding style. Consider if you prefer a board better suited for freestyle or more of a powder rider. As an example, a camber profile is perfect for tight corners but needs more power to keep it under control. For versatility, a flat profile is best, but it lacks the control of camber or rocker profiles.

Know the direction of your riding stance

Just like in skateboarding, you can snowboard in different stances. But the most critical aspect of the latter is the board’s shape. You can’t simply jump off to change your footing, so getting a snowboard in the right direction is vital. Generally, boards are available in three shapes: directional, true twin and directional twin. Directional can be ridden in one direction only, while true twin is best for parks and pipes as it works facing any direction.

What to look for in a quality high-end snowboard

Construction materials and flexing

One of the most important aspects of looking for a snowboard is considering the material and amount of flex. Affordable boards are usually made from poplar or birch wood, which provides a good amount of flex and strength. High-end boards can be made from carbon fiber, kevlar, or cork. The flex of a board will determine the stiffness and how well it can handle impacts.

Choice of where to place your bindings

All snowboards will have pre-drilled holes (steel inserts) for where you attach your bindings. The bindings are where your feet go and in a fixed position on the board. A good quality snowboard will allow you to shift the position of your bindings through multiple holes to where it is most comfortable for you.

A steel edge for digging

On both sides of a snowboard, there will be a strip of steel. This is called the edge, and its purpose is to help the board dig into the snow better when curving. Some boards can have partial edges (only on the sides), while others can have complete edged that go around the entire board.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end snowboard

The average price of a high-end snowboard will largely depend on the manufacturer and the board’s capabilities. Starting at $500-$600 for entry-level boards, they can retail for as much as $800-$1,000.

High-end snowboard FAQ

How long do snowboards last?

A. That will depend on how well you look after it. Generally, you should be able to get a few years from it, considering that the snowboard season is only a few days a year.

What is the best board for doing tricks?

A. If you want to spin, grab and ride rails, then the best board to look for would be a freestyle. These typically have a medium flex and are available in true twin directions.

What are the best high-end snowboards to buy?

Top high-end snowboard

CAPiTA Super DOA Mens Snowboard

What you need to know: This snowboard is based on the popular DOA design but upgraded for better control and maneuverability.

What you’ll love: This true twin board features a blended radial that gives you the best of both worlds: the response of a cambered shape and the control of a reverse cambered shape. The core is made from recycled thermopolymer inlaid channels, while the base consists of ultra-high-density polyethylene. It measures 62.1-inches in length, has kevlar-bound sidewalls and the top layer is carbon fiber.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that you have less stance adjustability with this board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end snowboard for money

Salomon Assassin Pro Mens Snowboard

What you need to know: This snowboard is perfect for anyone who wants to do some all-mountain carving and tricks.

What you’ll love: The Assassin is one of the best boards to use in soft powder and sticky snow. It features a Rock Out chamber that is flat in the middle and is twin directional. It measures 59-inches in length and uses Saloman’s Ghost Carbon beams and Gunslinger sidewalls.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the Rock Out chamber can be difficult to control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BURTON Custom X Flying V Snowboard

What you need to know: Burton is a well-known name in snowboarding, and the Flying V is the perfect board for cruising and park runs.

What you’ll love: A favorite among serious snowboarders, the Flying V is available in four different lengths. It has a directional twin shape with a Pro-Tip, and medium stiffness. On the Burton Stiffness Scale, it comes in at a five out of eight.

What you should consider: It has an aggressive profile that can take some practice to tame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

